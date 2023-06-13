 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Aishwarya Rai is the richest Bollywood actress
Aishwarya Rai is the richest Bollywood actress

Many actors and actress' in the Bollywood film Industry, despite pay disparity, have managed to keep their net worth balanced and maintained.

News 18 revealed the list of top five richest actress' of Bollywood:

Aishwarya Rai:

Aishwarya Rai is the richest actress of the Bollywood film industry, having a net worth of INR 824 crore. However, after her marriage, she has stepped aside from the industry. She does very little work nowadays, but still her worth remains the same.

Priyanka Chopra:

Globally acclaimed star Priyanka Chopra, who is also married to American singer Nick Jonas, comes after Aishwarya in terms of net worth. She has been a part of many big Bollywood films and shows. The actress is now settled in the USA, but still have an outstanding net worth of INR 577 crore.

Deepika Padukone:

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone has a massive fan base not only in India but internationally as well. Besides making a prominent name in the Bollywood, she showcased her extremely vivid acting skills in Hollywood. Deepika also known as the Queen of Bollywood has a net worth of more than INR 330 crore.

Madhuri Dixit:

The Devdas actress is widely known for her amazing dancing skill. With her killer moves and on-point expressions, she rules the hearts of many even today. Madhuri’s net worth is approximately INR 280 crore.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif is one of the most polished and finest actress’ of the Hindi cinema, having a net worth of around INR 164 crore. Besides being a part of many super hit films, the actress also owns her beauty brand by the name Kay by Katrina.

More From Showbiz:

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor
Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film