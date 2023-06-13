Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith has confirmed that the Batman Forever Schumacher Cut contains a significant amount of unseen footage, including a 15-minute alternate opening scene.



On his podcast, Fat Man Beyond, Smith revealed that he had obtained a copy of director Joel Schumacher's extended version of the 1995 film Batman Forever.



Although Smith didn't delve into extensive details, he mentioned that he had already watched the cut, which features a delayed opening sequence compared to the theatrical release. Smith plans to review the film on an upcoming episode of his podcast.



Batman Forever, the third installment in the Burton/Schumacher Batman film franchise, stars Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne/Batman and introduces Dick Grayson (played by Chris O'Donnell).



Reports of an extended cut surfaced in 2020, but Warner Bros. has stated that there are no current plans for its official release, despite ongoing fan campaigns with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut. The theatrical version of Batman Forever is currently available for streaming on Max.