Peter Andre, Katie Price unite for their son Junior's 18th birthday

Katie Price and Peter Andre, who divorced in 2009, have united for their son Junior's 18th birthday.

Peter and Katie co-parent two kids, son Junior and daughter Princess. The former couple to Instagram wishing their eldest child a happy birthday.

Sharing special birthday tribute, Pete uploaded adorable montage of his son and said: "Junior, you are everything I could ask for in a son. I love you beyond words, truly, and I am so proud of who you have become. Stay kind, humble, caring and focused like you are and you will go more than far. I can’t wait for the world to hear what you’ve been working on."

He concluded: "Forever my baby boy. Happy 18th birthday." Junior is following in his dad's footsteps as a recording artist.

Meanwhile, the Mysterious Girl star also mentioned the milestone birthday in his new! magazine column, as she wrote: "I can't believe he turns 18! Where does the time go? He's excited to go away with friends to celebrate, but we'll be sure to mark it when he's back."



Mum-of-five Katie also wished Junior the best, posting a pic of her son on Instagram with the caption: "18 today! Happy Birthday Junior. Love you so much."

In 2022, the teen's debut single Slide went straight to number one and with his dad guiding him every step of the way it seems like Junior will enjoy a career in the music industry.