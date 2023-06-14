Kristen Stewart offers update on next career plan

Kristen Stewart's plate is full as she set to direct a film and write another

Kristen Stewart shared her plans that she is working on a comedy film script with her fiancee Dylan Meyer.

During an interview with Interview Magazine, the Twilight star revealed, "Me and my girlfriend are also writing something right now," adding, "Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really ***** stupid. I think you'll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We're starting a company."

The Oscar-nominated actor added, "I've worked with so many people that I didn't know and that I didn't like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, **** that."

The 33-year-old is also gearing up for her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, adapted from the novelist Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, starring Imogen Poots with producer Ridley Scott.

"I feel scared of anything big lately," Stewart continued. "There's a weird hierarchy that makes me uncomfortable. This is the most clichéd, rote, expected, and completely genuine thing, but I just want to make a Cassavetes movie. I want my first movie to be a student film, even if it takes three years."