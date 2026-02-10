Bad Bunny reveals hidden meaning behind Super Bowl LX uniform

Bad Bunny's NFL halftime show sparks controversy

Bad Bunny has unveiled the hidden thought and meaning behind his Super Bowl LX uniform.

The Puerto Rican singer has been making headlines for his splendid performance at the world’s largest stage.

The moment he stepped on to the Levi’s Stadium turf for the halftime performance, fans started to decode the meaning his outfit.

Bunny wore an off-white “Ocasio” football jersey which had the number 64 engraved on it at the front and back side.

The secret is out now as the 31-year-old singer has himself shared that the uniform was a special tribute to his "late uncle", who was born in 1964.

Where the world is going crazy for his meaningful Super Bowl Show, Bunny feels that the pride was his uniform.

While decoding the meaning behind his jersey, the Monaco singer opened, "I always dreamed of taking my uncle to a Super Bowl and I couldn’t. He left unexpectedly, without warning,"

He told Rolling Stone, "So, during my Super Bowl halftime show, I decided to have him on my shirt."⁠

Bunny confessed that he dedicated his performance to his late uncle before it began. “I’m sure he saw it, he was present, and he felt proud of his nephew.”

The Grammy winner’s NFL halftime show has created a storm with some people criticizing it and some supporting it.

Reportedly, the performance held some political element and had a message of unity, “Together, we are America.”

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance has been labelled as the worst one by President Donald Trump.