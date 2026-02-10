Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini possible reason for split revealed

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini 'figuring out life' after break up

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have parted ways, but their still seems to be a spark between them.

On New Year's Eve, the duo announced that they have reconciled and are back together. But shortly after, they broke up again for the second time.

According to sources, even though they are not together anymore, but they still love each other.

An insider told PEOPLE, "They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now.”

The sources further added, “Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on.”

Reportedly, Chase and Kelsea just want to be happy. They even tried to work things out to stay happy together, but that didn’t seem possible.

On the contrary, there is another source that revealed there is an element of insecurity from the 33-year-old singer’s end, which probably may have become the reason of their split.

The tipster shared, "Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow."

"It feels like there's insecurity there on his end," added the source.

Kelse and Chase announced their break up five weeks after reconciliation.