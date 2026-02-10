Dua Lipa offers sneak peek into fun party night with fiance Callum Turner

Dua Lipa gave fans a peek into her offstage life as she dropped latest weekly photo dump, including moments from a fun-filled party night alongside her fiancé Callum Turner.

On Monday, February 9, the Radical Optimism Tour star took to Instagram to share snapshots and videos from the past week, showing off just how much she managed to squeeze into a few days.

“A week can hold… apparently everything,” she captioned the carousel.

The cover photo featured the Levitating hitmaker posing with her younger sister Rina Lipa, who recently marked a major milestone by writing and starring in her first short film, Weight of Ribbons.

Among the highlights were party-night snaps of the Grammy winner donning a chic black dress with chain straps, which she wore to celebrate her friend Yigit’s birthday.





In one video, the Albanian pop star is seen delighting the birthday boy by surprising him with an eye-catching, two-tier giant silver cake.

While Callum attended the party he didn’t make an appearance in the video shared by his fiancee. However, Dua didn’t leave him out of the spotlight as she later included a separate solo shot of her fiancé, capturing him standing casually on a city street.

The carousel rounded out with softer moments, including photos of her beloved pet dog and a sweet video of Dua playing with her furry companion at the beach.

After wrapping up her massive world tour in late 2025, Dua has been embracing downtime, prioritising family moments and expanding her business portfolio.

Alongside spending time with loved ones, she has also launched a skincare brand and continues to grow her presence beyond music through several side ventures.