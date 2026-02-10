Angelina Jolie lights up ‘Couture’ premiere in shimmering sheer creation

Angelina Jolie made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming film, Couture, in Paris.

Set in the world of Paris Fashion Week, it was only fair that the actress saved one of her more glamorous looks for the film’s French outing.

Jolie was dressed in a sheer number from Givenchy, which she paired with jet black pumps, while keeping her makeup minimal as the embellished dress did all the talking.

With her wavy blonde locks left undone and set in a deep side part, the Lara Croft star was joined by her film’s director and other co-stars at the Parisian red carpet.

Anyier Anei, Alic Winocour, Angelina Jolie, and Ella Rupf; Source: Getty Images

Filmmaker Alice Winocour previously explained Couture’s main themes in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She said that the film is about more things than one, saying that it focuses on “a woman who learned she has cancer; it’s not a film about cancer.”

“In the same way it’s a film about a young African girl arriving in Paris confronted with the harshness of this world, and it’s not a film about fashion,” she added.

Global model Anyier Anei plays the aforementioned “young African girl” in the film, while the French director explained, “I wanted to show solidarity between women.”

Angelina Jolie ended the night by switching out her sequined dress for a classic black suit, seen wearing it on her way out of the premiere.

Source: Iammeysam/BACKGRID

Couture, starring Angelina Jolie, comes out February 18.