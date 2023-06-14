Arnold Schwarzenegger's wife 'excused' from Netflix doc

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver had a fallout over the former betrayal

Arnold Schwarzenegger's life was wide opened in thorough Netflix's Arnold docuseries as the director Lesley Chilcott revealed she tried to get the actor's former wife Maria Shriver on the documentary but was not interested.

In a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, the filmmaker contacted Shriver while making the documentary.

"We did talk; we talked a few times," she added.

But, Chilcott revealed when she invited Shriver to participate, she "politely declined."

The director of "Arnold" said she spoke to Maria Shriver "a few times" while making the docuseries.

The tension between the couple rose after it came to light that he sired a secret son with the family's housekeeper.

The Terminator star opened up about the scandal in the documentary with reluctance, although a decade has passed, adding, "every time I do, it opens up the wounds again."

"I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my ** up. Because of that, everyone had to suffer, Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone."

The actor added, "I am going to have to live with it the rest of my life. People will remember my successes, and they will also remember my failures. This is a major failure. I had failures in the past in my career, but this is a whole different ball game, dimension of failure."

The pair were officially separated in 2021 while they shared four children.