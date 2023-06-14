 
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are to take on the role grandparents and seem to be great at it.

The couple shared the secret of being good grandparents was being involved with the kids and enjoying the activities that they find joy in.

The happy couple walked the carpet at the premiere of Wes Anderson's new film Asteroid City at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 as they talked about the joys of spending time with their grandkids.

“All you gotta do is love those little brats and they’re better than TV [sic],” Hanks, 66, told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re not little brats, they’re extraordinary young women.”

“They are extraordinary young women,” Wilson, also 66, added.

The pair, who have been married since 1988, share two children together: sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27. Hanks also shared son Colin, 45, and daughter Elizabeth, 41, from his previous marriage to actress Samantha Lewe.

Colin has two daughters, Olivia and Charlotte, and Chet has one daughter, Michaiah.

On being a grandma, Wilson added, “You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports.”

“You just got to hang out,” she exclaimed.

Interjecting at that point, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that the best way to in his grandchildren’s good books is to “make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly.”

