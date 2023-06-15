 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Kim Kardashian introduces her new 'husband'

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Kim Kardashian introduces her new husband

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday introduced her new husband as she wished the gentleman on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the model and reality TV star shared a picture with hair artist Chris Appleton and called him her hair husband.

 "You truely are the most genuine, supportive caring person and I'm so thankful to have you in my life," she wrote. 

The model than shared a series of a pictures with Chris doing her hair.

Kim Kardashian was married to US rapper Kanye West. She started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing the singer has not been romantically linked to anyone since her spilt from the former SNL comedian. 

Kim Kardashian introduces her new husband

Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

Kim Kardashian introduces her new husband

Kardashian, who made her name in the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” married West in May 2014, making them one of the most talked about celebrity couples in Hollywood and popularly known as “Kimye.”

