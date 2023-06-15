 
Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Prince William to change centuries-old royal tradition when he becomes king

Prince William, first in line to the throne, will reportedly ditch the centuries-old royal tradition after becoming the king.

King Charles III's eldest son William, the Prince of Wales will not celebrate two birthdays a year which has been a tradition for a monarch spanning 260 years, according to Express US.

The ceremonial Trooping the Colour has been performed by military regiments since the 17th Century, and from 1748 it has also marked the official of the British sovereign.

Charles III won’t turn 75 until November 14, but on Saturday (June 17) he will mark his official birthday parade, which is an old tradition hosted at the start of summer to take advantage of the beautiful weather.

The ceremony is held in June every year no matter when the king or queen's birthday actually is. But William was born on June 21 and could opt to hold only one big celebration to mark the special event.

Despite the potential changes to Trooping the Colour, the newly crowned monarch will be celebrating his official birthday, and will receive the Royal salute from members of the Welsh Guards.

The Prince of Wales, who succeeded his father as Colonel in December 2022, will join him in the procession and recently oversaw a rehearsal of the ceremony over the weekend.

