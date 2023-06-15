 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him

Christine was required to leave all of his properties if their marriage came to an end and find a new home
Sources have revealed new details on Kevin Costner’s messy divorce from his wife Christine Baumgartner, saying the star is now homeless. There are also claims that she spent $95k on his credit card and has a restraining order against him.

In new court papers that were reportedly viewed by the Daily Mail, his lawyers have made several offers to get Christine to move out of their previously shared home but have failed to reach any agreement. The 49-year-old model-turned-handbag designer’s decision to remain in the house has left Costner homeless.

68-year-old Costner remarked: “This is surprising and disheartening to me. I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without home base and unable to live in my own home.”

“I never wanted this to happen again,” he added.

The actor is worth $250 million and under the terms of their prenup which they signed in 2004, Christine was required to leave all of his properties if their marriage came to an end and find a new home with a $1.2 million fund.

His lawyer remarked: “What is happening now is exactly what he and Christine contracted to avoid in the event their marriage failed. Christine has accepted the benefits of the PMA (pre-marital agreement ) over the years but now refuses to accept this one burden.”

