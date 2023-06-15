 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson said he is unable to understand why he has never been in a Black Panther movie.

The "Pulp Fiction" actor is set to return as Nick Fury in Marvel‘s Secret Invasion which also stars Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke.

Jackson has appeared in a series of Marvel films but he is yet to appear in Wakanda.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way.” 

“Feels like I’ve been playing him forever. If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on. I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda.”

He had made similar comments on The Ellen show in 2018 when he said he wanted to be in Black Panther, but producers wouldn’t let him.

He told host Ellen DeGeneres he had asked repeatedly to be involved. 

“It’s a great movie, but I couldn’t believe that you weren’t in it,” she told him. 

The actor replied: “I couldn’t either! When they were making it, I kept saying, ‘So when do I go to Wakanda?’


More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'
Beyonce concerts impact world's economy?

Beyonce concerts impact world's economy?
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry
BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover