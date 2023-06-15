Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson said he is unable to understand why he has never been in a Black Panther movie.

The "Pulp Fiction" actor is set to return as Nick Fury in Marvel‘s Secret Invasion which also stars Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke.

Jackson has appeared in a series of Marvel films but he is yet to appear in Wakanda.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way.”

“Feels like I’ve been playing him forever. If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on. I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda.”

He had made similar comments on The Ellen show in 2018 when he said he wanted to be in Black Panther, but producers wouldn’t let him.

He told host Ellen DeGeneres he had asked repeatedly to be involved.

“It’s a great movie, but I couldn’t believe that you weren’t in it,” she told him.

The actor replied: “I couldn’t either! When they were making it, I kept saying, ‘So when do I go to Wakanda?’



