Showbiz
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why

Lagaan, featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, was released in 2001
Aamir Khan’s evergreen film Lagaan 2001 was initially offered to Abhishek Bachchan, but he turned down the offer.

Bachchan says that he felt that he was way too raw for a film like Lagaan. He says he was not at all ready for the part.

While talking to ETimes, the Dasvi actor stated: "I was convinced I was not right for the part. I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be part of it.”

According to India Today, the 47-year-old actor was also asked, in the intervie, whether he would consider doing Lagaan now if he gets an offer.

"I am glad Aamir did Lagaan. He brought so much magic and credibility to the project. Every film and role have their own destiny.”

He went on to say: “Do you know how many actors were offered The Godfather before Marlon Brando? Why are we talking about this? It is embarrassing. I would rather talk about the films that I’ve done rather the ones I haven’t done."

Lagaan was an epic sports drama film released on June 15, 2001. The film, featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles, turned out to be a blockbuster at the time.

