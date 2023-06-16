 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Paul McCartney unveils untold Beatles stories at Tribeca Festival

During the Paul McCartney talk with Conan O'Brien at the Tribeca Festival, there was no mention of artificial intelligence.

Instead, McCartney and O'Brien took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. O'Brien displayed various photos from McCartney's new book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which features previously unseen photographs taken by McCartney between 1963 and 1964 when The Beatles rose to international fame.

“It’s so lovely for me to see these memories and just remind me of where we were, what we did in those days,” McCartney said.

Candid photos of John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were shown, evoking discussions about Lennon's vulnerability due to the tragic events in his life. 

“(John) had a really tragic life,” McCartney said. 

“As a kid, his mother was decreed to not be good enough to bring him up…His father had left the home when John was three. So that’s not too wonderful. John grew up with these sort of little minor tragedies through his life… It made me realize why he had that vulnerability. I always admired the way he dealt with it because I’m not sure I would deal with the stuff he went through that well.”

McCartney mentioned in a separate interview that the Beatles would release their final record with the help of AI.

Though he didn't specify the song, many fans believe it to be the 1978 Lennon track "Now and Then," and it is slated for release this year.

McCartney is currently working on a documentary called Man on the Run, directed by Morgan Neville, which focuses on his creative output in the decade following his departure from The Beatles.

The conversation between McCartney and O'Brien at the Tribeca Festival was recorded for a future episode of O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

