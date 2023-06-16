 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights is set to bring the post-apocalyptic world of the popular video game "The Last of Us" to life for the first time ever in the form of a haunted house.

In an announcement made on Thursday, Universal Studios revealed, "The Last of Us, haunted houses on both coasts will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected."

“As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive," the plot of the haunted house was further explained by Universal Studios.

Fans of the Naughty Dog video game, on its 10th anniversary this year, can look forward to experiencing the haunting world of "The Last of Us" starting in early September. The collaboration between Naughty Dog and Universal Studios aims to faithfully recreate every intricate detail that fans of the game know and love.

Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog, expressed his excitement about the inclusion of "The Last of Us" in this year's Halloween Horror Nights lineup. As a devoted fan and frequent attendee of the event, he considers it an honor to see the game's universe come to life.

Furthermore, the haunted house experience is expected to resonate with fans of the television series based on the game, offering a familiar and thrilling encounter.


More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'
Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’ video

Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown video

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown
Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role video

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him
Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700

Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700