Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Kate Middleton receives love from Holly Willoughby

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received love from This Morning star Holly Willoughby after her latest royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales visited the Riversley Park Children’s Centre on Thursday in Nuneaton, England as part of her Shaping Us campaign.

She met with people who are working on a study on infant well-being funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Later, taking to Instagram and Twitter, Kate Middleton shared photos from her visit with caption, “Lovely chatting with the wonderful health visitors and mums playing a part in creating a nurturing environment for so many children and parents at the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton.

“Health Visitors are such an important support for new parents from pregnancy through to children starting school.”

She further said “It was also great to hear how @earlychildhood trials of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale are going, reminding us how important innovation is in #ShapingUs.”

Holly Willoughby, who is seemingly a royal fan, reacted to Kate Middleton’s outing by pressing the heart button on Instagram.

