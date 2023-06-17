Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin

GLOUCESTERSHIRE ACADEMY OF MUSIC

In a heartwarming gesture, a stranger left his 240-year-old violin to Gloucestershire Academy of musical students.

Trevor Pleass, from Hucclecote, left his violin for any student in need of an instrument at the academy. The two-century-old musical gadget is now passed to a grade-seven violinist, Natasha from Tewkesbury.

Natasha expressed her delight in receiving the antique musical instrument saying, “I am over the moon.”

“Playing violin is my life,” said the young violinist. She had been playing violin for nine years.

Natasha is set to perform with her new instrument for the first time at St Barnabas’ Church on June 17 along with the Gloucestershire Symphony.

In an interview with BBC, Natasha’s dad said that his daughter was ready and looking forward to it. He added, “I am very proud of my daughter.”

Natasha’s dad, Glen, said that his daughter’s engagement at the academy made her deserving of the instrument.

Mr Pleass’ daughters Sue Johnson and Jackie Rodgers presented the young musician with the antique violin.

Mr. Pleass played at the Symphony orchestra for more than 25 years had received this violin from her father.

The violin features a distinctive lion’s head scroll and was played by him until he turned the old age of 93.

Mr. Pleass died at the age of 96, Ms Johnson said, “It was lovely to see Dad’s violin in young Natasha’s hands.

Natasha expressed her aspirations of joining the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and continuing playing violin after completing her A-level.