 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

GLOUCESTERSHIRE ACADEMY OF MUSIC
GLOUCESTERSHIRE ACADEMY OF MUSIC

In a heartwarming gesture, a stranger left his 240-year-old violin to Gloucestershire Academy of musical students.

Trevor Pleass, from Hucclecote, left his violin for any student in need of an instrument at the academy. The two-century-old musical gadget is now passed to a grade-seven violinist, Natasha from Tewkesbury.

Natasha expressed her delight in receiving the antique musical instrument saying, “I am over the moon.”

“Playing violin is my life,” said the young violinist. She had been playing violin for nine years.

Natasha is set to perform with her new instrument for the first time at St Barnabas’ Church on June 17 along with the Gloucestershire Symphony.

In an interview with BBC, Natasha’s dad said that his daughter was ready and looking forward to it. He added, “I am very proud of my daughter.”

Natasha’s dad, Glen, said that his daughter’s engagement at the academy made her deserving of the instrument.

Mr Pleass’ daughters Sue Johnson and Jackie Rodgers presented the young musician with the antique violin.

Mr. Pleass played at the Symphony orchestra for more than 25 years had received this violin from her father. 

The violin features a distinctive lion’s head scroll and was played by him until he turned the old age of 93.

Mr. Pleass died at the age of 96, Ms Johnson said, “It was lovely to see Dad’s violin in young Natasha’s hands.

Natasha expressed her aspirations of joining the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and continuing playing violin after completing her A-level. 

More From Entertainment:

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot
Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?
King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza

'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza
Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits
‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing

Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’ video

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’
David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4K remaster in the works

David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4K remaster in the works

Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs

Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs
Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”

Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”
Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color
Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed

Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed
King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade video

King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade
Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel video

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel
Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’ video

Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’