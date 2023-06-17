Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery

Pakistani actress and wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar. — Instagram/Twitter/naimalkhawarkhan/hoor_kehti_hai

Pakistani actress and wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar, has been criticised severely by social media users who claimed that she had gone through plastic surgery.

Recently, netizens started commenting on her Instagram pictures, saying that the actress looked completely different as she had undergone facial surgery including rhinoplasty and lip fillers.

Her followers started comparing her with model Sara Loren who is also known as Pakistani Mona Liza.

Many users claimed that the actress had "ruined her beauty" after choosing to undergo plastic surgery and getting lip fillers.

Some of them believed that Hamza's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi — who is a celebrity dermatologist and skin specialist — had performed the surgery on Naimal's face.

However, some of them said that this was Naimal's personal matter, asking the critics to stay out of it.

Naimal also replied to one of the users who said: "[You're] beautiful don't let these negative comments bring you down you look absolutely amazing with nature [you're] still the same Naimal be strong and confident always."

At this, the actress replied: "Thank you. Wish more people could show kindness on social media."

— Instagram/@naimalkhawarkhan

Naimal's sister, Fiza Khawar, responded to the trolls over the uncountable hate.

"The number of toxic and hateful comments made here by other women is sickening. Just because someone is a public figure does not give you the right to be so horrible.

"All of you need to introspect what's made your hearts so dark to be dragging another woman down like this. Practise some kindness it will do good to all your souls," she commented.

Let's take a look at what the people said.



