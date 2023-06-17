Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, were reportedly not invited to attend the newly crowned king's big event on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly received the year's biggest snub from the royal family. Their absence from King Charles III's first official birthday parade as monarch sparked reactions from fans and experts.

Meghan and Harry are unhappy over not being invited by King Charles to attend his historic event, called Trooping the Colour. A source, close to the couple, has claimed that the Duke was expecting to be invited by his father on his big day.

The California-based couple's absence has triggered a new debate on social media, with some speculating and predicting that Meghan and Harry would soon announce to drop their royal titles.

While some totally reject the claims as they believe if it happens Harry would be deported to the UK due to his admission for using drug in his memoir Spare. As it's totally unacceptable as per the US immigration rules and visa policy.

The Sussexes are 'in exile' after the Palace's 'significant' decision to not invite them to the Trooping the Colour, journalist Richard Eden has claimed.

"It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour. So the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant," he told Mail+ Palace Confidential.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English points out that combined with the lease on his Frogmore Cottage property running out, it adds to his ‘rootlessness’ and the pair’s distance from the country they once called home.

She continued: "Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons."