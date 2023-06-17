 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys absence from big royal event triggers debate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, were reportedly not invited to attend the newly crowned king's big event on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly received the year's biggest snub from the royal family. Their absence from King Charles III's first official birthday parade as monarch sparked reactions from fans and experts.

Meghan and Harry are unhappy over not being invited by King Charles to attend his historic event, called Trooping the Colour. A source, close to the couple, has claimed that the Duke was expecting to be invited by his father on his big day.

The California-based couple's absence has triggered a new debate on social media, with some speculating and predicting that Meghan and Harry would soon announce to drop their royal titles.

While some totally reject the claims as they believe if it happens Harry would be deported to the UK due to his admission for using drug in his memoir Spare. As it's totally unacceptable as per the US immigration rules and visa policy.

The Sussexes are 'in exile' after the Palace's 'significant' decision to not invite them to the Trooping the Colour, journalist Richard Eden has claimed.

"It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour. So the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant," he told Mail+ Palace Confidential.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English points out that combined with the lease on his Frogmore Cottage property running out, it adds to his ‘rootlessness’ and the pair’s distance from the country they once called home.

She continued: "Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons."

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
King Charles, royal family snub Prince Andrew amid row

King Charles, royal family snub Prince Andrew amid row
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges
‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood video

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood
Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall video

Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall
'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader video

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader
Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause' video

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause'

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Prince Louis key gesture that showed 'impatience' at Trooping the Colour: Expert video

Prince Louis key gesture that showed 'impatience' at Trooping the Colour: Expert