Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince Louis stole the limelight with his cheeky gestures to the adoring crowds cheering his granddad King Charles' official birthday as he joined senior royals on Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, who always attracts massive praise from royal fans for his gestures at every royal engagements, once again hit the headlines as he gave a cheeky salute to the crowds.

While, the adorable fans also reacted in the same manner to the King's grandson, sparking reactions from social media users, with one hilariously saying: "Prince Louis made history to take the solute at his grandpa's big day!"

It happened when the royal family appeared on the Palace balcony to mark the first official birthday parade of King Charles.

The King, Kate, William, Charlotte, Louis and George took pride of place in a slimmed-down group of royals as they watched a magnificent 70-aircraft flypast.

Five-year-old was seen saluting as he waved at crowds to celebrate the Trooping The Colour parade. some fans from the crowed also saluted the little prince who threw his fists into the air and pout as his mother Kate looked at him with pride and amusement.

As the planes zoomed overhead Kate encouraged Prince George to wave to the crowds as she smoothed down Prince Louis' hair and urged him to face the spectators.

King Charles saddled up to become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in the ceremony as his official birthday parade. One of the main highlights of the flypast saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King's monogram 'CR' - short for Charles Rex.