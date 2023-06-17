 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middletons son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince Louis stole the limelight with his cheeky gestures to the adoring crowds cheering his granddad King Charles' official birthday as he joined senior royals on Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, who always attracts massive praise from royal fans for his gestures at every royal engagements, once again hit the headlines as he gave a cheeky salute to the crowds.

While, the adorable fans also reacted in the same manner to the King's grandson, sparking reactions from social media users, with one hilariously saying: "Prince Louis made history to take the solute at his grandpa's big day!"

It happened when the royal family appeared on the Palace balcony to mark the first official birthday parade of King Charles.

The King, Kate, William, Charlotte, Louis and George took pride of place in a slimmed-down group of royals as they watched a magnificent 70-aircraft flypast.

Five-year-old was seen saluting as he waved at crowds to celebrate the Trooping The Colour parade. some fans from the crowed also saluted the little prince who threw his fists into the air and pout as his mother Kate looked at him with pride and amusement.

As the planes zoomed overhead Kate encouraged Prince George to wave to the crowds as she smoothed down Prince Louis' hair and urged him to face the spectators.

King Charles saddled up to become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in the ceremony as his official birthday parade. One of the main highlights of the flypast saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King's monogram 'CR' - short for Charles Rex.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
King Charles, royal family snub Prince Andrew amid row

King Charles, royal family snub Prince Andrew amid row
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges
‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood video

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood
Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall video

Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall
'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader video

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader
Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause' video

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause'

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Prince Louis key gesture that showed 'impatience' at Trooping the Colour: Expert video

Prince Louis key gesture that showed 'impatience' at Trooping the Colour: Expert