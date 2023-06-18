 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Heart of Stone is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11
Alia Bhatt much-awaited Hollywood film, Heart of Stone trailer comes out; the actress will be playing an atagonist alongside the gorgeous Gal Gadot. 

Yesterday at the Tudum 2023 Festival, Alia promoted the film along with co-stars Jammie Dornan and Gal Gadot. The trailer was also launched at the event.

The Heart of Stone trailer opens with Sophie Okonedo telling Gal: "You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”

Gal, who is part of the charter and works to maintain peace in the world, will be seen in the character named Rachel Stone. She will be chasing enemies to save the world from a disaster.

Later, the trailer also gives a glimpse of Alia’s character, Keya Dhawan. She plays an antagonist who steals the heart.

The action-packed trailer has left fans mesmerized with the stunts the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is playing. They are praising the actress for the way she has performed all the scenes despite her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, there are some fans that are left disappointed as they think that the trailer gave a very less screen time to Alia.

One of the fans wrote: "Too less screen time for Hollywood.” Another fan commented: “Disappointed with the screen time given to AB in trailer.”

One social media user wrote: “I just hope they didn’t use Alia just to get Indian audience because they always do this. Recently, it happened with Dhanush also fingers crossed.”

Alia Bhatt joined the star cast of Heart of Stone for the shoot last year in May. The film is slated to stream on Netflix on August 11, reports Pinkvilla.

