Showbiz
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to feature five Bollywood celebrities, reports
Pooja Bhatt has joined Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 2 OTT version.

Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 is reportedly going to feature five Bollywood stars, of which Bhatt has been confirmed.

Yesterday, the first episode of the most-watched reality show premiered on Jio Cinema. The show introduced Bhatt as ‘janta ki awaaz.’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter is a renowned Bollywood actress. She has already made her digital debut with Netflix series Bombay Begums in 2021.

Bhatt, 51, last featured in Chup: Revenge of The Artist starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan in significant roles. The film was directed by R. Balki and released on September 23, 2022.

Besides her, other celebrities from the entertainment industry who have joined Khans' show as contestants are Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Superstar, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, Cyrus Broacha.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently streaming on Jio Cinema, reports India Today.

