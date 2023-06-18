Jon Hamm makes surprising revelation about Gone Girl movie

Jon Hamm has recently made a surprising revelation about Ben Affleck’s starrer Gone Girl movie.



During his appearance on latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with with Andy Cohen, Hamm came along with his Mad Men co-star John Slattery.

While answering a question from a fan about whether he was initially meant to star as Nick Dunne in the 2014 mystery-thriller, Gone Girl.

To this, Hamm responded, “Yeah.”

“I was down to the very end of that,” revealed the actor.

Hamm further said, “It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.”

The actor shared this news after a 2015 report from Page Six claimed the the actor wasn’t allowed to do Gone Girl because of Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner who didn’t let him take it due to contractual obligations to the series.

Hamm mentioned that he would have been the perfect lead in the 2014 movie because the main character was from St. Louis, the place where he was born.

“Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat,” joked Hamm.

The actor added, “Ben was not very happy about it.”

Meanwhile, Hamm played the role of Don Draper at the time in the hit drama that ran between 2007 and 2015.