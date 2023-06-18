 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jon Hamm makes surprising revelation about Gone Girl movie

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Jon Hamm makes surprising revelation about Gone Girl movie
Jon Hamm makes surprising revelation about Gone Girl movie

Jon Hamm has recently made a surprising revelation about Ben Affleck’s starrer Gone Girl movie.

During his appearance on latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with with Andy Cohen, Hamm came along with his Mad Men co-star John Slattery.

While answering a question from a fan about whether he was initially meant to star as Nick Dunne in the 2014 mystery-thriller, Gone Girl.

To this, Hamm responded, “Yeah.”

“I was down to the very end of that,” revealed the actor.

Hamm further said, “It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.”

The actor shared this news after a 2015 report from Page Six claimed the the actor wasn’t allowed to do Gone Girl because of Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner who didn’t let him take it due to contractual obligations to the series.

Hamm mentioned that he would have been the perfect lead in the 2014 movie because the main character was from St. Louis, the place where he was born.

“Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat,” joked Hamm.

The actor added, “Ben was not very happy about it.”

Meanwhile, Hamm played the role of Don Draper at the time in the hit drama that ran between 2007 and 2015.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry

Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'
Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album video

Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album
Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”

Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”
Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy
Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles

Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles
Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66

Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66
Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke

Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke
Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson video

Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson
Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike

Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike
Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch video

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots