Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner on what she loves about Laura Dave’s book: Watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Jennifer Garner has recently shared what she loves about Laura Dave’s book, The Last Thing He Told Me.

On June 18, the 13 Going On 30 star revealed that she found Hannah Hall’s career as a woodturner and furniture maker “amazing” and relatable.

In the clip posted by Hello Sunshine on Instagram on June 17, the actress said that she was attracted to the character mainly because of her belonging.

“Coming from West Virginia, there were just pieces turned by local artisans everywhere you looked,” remarked the Yes Day actress.

Jennifer mentioned, “At my favourite bookstore Taylor Books, there’s a little art gallery that is full of turned wood and I never go home without bringing something back.”

Jennifer disclosed that trees are her “favourite thing on the planet” and she just loves it.

The Peppermint actress explained that she started very slowly “like a seventh grader would in woodshop”.

“I made a couple of rolling pins. Then I have made bowls and there might be a couple at my house, but mostly I have just been giving them away as fast as I can make them to people in the production,” stated the actress.

The one Jennifer finished was called Liza as there’s a hole in the bucket.

“I went too thin there. And this was meant to be much deeper bowl, like this. But I got excited shaping the bottom that it turned into more of a tray, which I think is super chic,” added the actress.

