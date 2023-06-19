Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello not dating anymore, source reveals 

 
“Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other,” the source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn’t right for either of them. They’re both staying busy and doing their own things.”

The exes had sparked reconciliation rumours after they were seen packing on PDA at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in California in April. The Señorita performers first broke up in November 2021 after two-plus years of dating.

A source previously told ET that the pair “aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go.”

In videos that surfaced from the music event, the Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were spotted chatting it up and sharing drinks with friends. Moreover, in one clip, they were even seen locking lips.

The two were then seen during multiple PDA-filled outings, including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert outside of New York City last month. In videos surfaced, the two could not get their hands off each other, as they enjoyed the show and even made out.

The news of the second break up comes after the There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back crooner talked about his recently-released surprise song, What the Hell Are We Dying For? in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

He shared that he had ‘been really struggling’ last year in the studio to “find my voice and to find myself musically.” He explained that he was looking for ‘courage just to be in the room with writers or step into the booth and sing.’

Mendes, 24, divulged that he was “feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about the environment” whilst he was in upstate New York. And in a ‘moment of just deep frustration’ in the studio he found ‘inspiration.’

