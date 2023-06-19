Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'

A combo of Pakistani dermatologist Dr Fazeela Abbasi (left) and actor Naimal Khawar (right). — Instagram/drfazeelaabbasi/naimalkhawarkhan

While social media is rife with the controversy around Pakistani actor Naimal Khawar's alleged plastic surgery, her sister-in-law Dr Fazeela Abbasi — who is a dermatologist — on Monday issued a disclaimer saying she had no role in the said cosmetology.



An ongoing debate about whether Naimal, wife of Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, went under the knife for beauty enhancement, has taken over the internet during the past few days. Many on social media platforms have also been speculating that Dr Fazeela was involved in the surgical procedure as she is related to the beauty field.

However, the skin specialist took to Instagram to clarify that she was not a part of the controversy, which was "unwarranted' and "uncalled for".

"Dr. Fazeela Abbasi & DFA clinic is officially releasing the disclaimer for not performing any aesthetic or surgical procedure to address the recently arisen controversy regarding a particular surgery/procedure. This absurd criticism & speculation is unwarranted & totally uncalled for," she shared on her official Instagram account.



She regretted the baseless assumptions made to malign public figures or anyone on social media.



"It is really unfortunate and shocking how baseless and false assumptions are made and spread through social media to tarnish the image of people and invade their personal and professional lives," Dr Fazeela wrote.

The controversy recently arose after a couple of famous clothing brands started promoting their latest collection featuring the Anaa starlet.

Naimal was severely criticised by social media users who started commenting on her Instagram pictures, saying that the actress looked completely different after the "facial surgery", including rhinoplasty and lip fillers.

Many of her followers even compared her with model Sara Loren, who is also known as Pakistani Mona Liza, while some claimed that the actress had "ruined her beauty" after choosing to undergo plastic surgery.

Naimal's sister, Fiza Khawar, was the first one to respond to the trolls over the uncountable hate.

"The number of toxic and hateful comments made here by other women is sickening. Just because someone is a public figure does not give you the right to be so horrible.

"All of you need to introspect what's made your hearts so dark to be dragging another woman down like this. Practise some kindness it will do good to all your souls," she commented.

Meanwhile, Naimal replied to one of the users who said: "[You're] beautiful don't let these negative comments bring you down you look absolutely amazing with nature [you're] still the same Naimal be strong and confident always."

"Thank you. Wish more people could show kindness on social media," said in response.