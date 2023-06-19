 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

A combo of Pakistani dermatologist Dr Fazeela Abbasi (left) and actor Naimal Khawar (right). — Instagram/drfazeelaabbasi/naimalkhawarkhan
A combo of Pakistani dermatologist Dr Fazeela Abbasi (left) and actor Naimal Khawar (right). — Instagram/drfazeelaabbasi/naimalkhawarkhan

While social media is rife with the controversy around Pakistani actor Naimal Khawar's alleged plastic surgery, her sister-in-law Dr Fazeela Abbasi — who is a dermatologist — on Monday issued a disclaimer saying she had no role in the said cosmetology.

An ongoing debate about whether Naimal, wife of Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, went under the knife for beauty enhancement, has taken over the internet during the past few days. Many on social media platforms have also been speculating that Dr Fazeela was involved in the surgical procedure as she is related to the beauty field.

However, the skin specialist took to Instagram to clarify that she was not a part of the controversy, which was "unwarranted' and "uncalled for".

"Dr. Fazeela Abbasi & DFA clinic is officially releasing the disclaimer for not performing any aesthetic or surgical procedure to address the recently arisen controversy regarding a particular surgery/procedure. This absurd criticism & speculation is unwarranted & totally uncalled for," she shared on her official Instagram account.

She regretted the baseless assumptions made to malign public figures or anyone on social media.

"It is really unfortunate and shocking how baseless and false assumptions are made and spread through social media to tarnish the image of people and invade their personal and professional lives," Dr Fazeela wrote.

The controversy recently arose after a couple of famous clothing brands started promoting their latest collection featuring the Anaa starlet.

Naimal was severely criticised by social media users who started commenting on her Instagram pictures, saying that the actress looked completely different after the "facial surgery", including rhinoplasty and lip fillers.

Many of her followers even compared her with model Sara Loren, who is also known as Pakistani Mona Liza, while some claimed that the actress had "ruined her beauty" after choosing to undergo plastic surgery.

Naimal's sister, Fiza Khawar, was the first one to respond to the trolls over the uncountable hate.

"The number of toxic and hateful comments made here by other women is sickening. Just because someone is a public figure does not give you the right to be so horrible.

"All of you need to introspect what's made your hearts so dark to be dragging another woman down like this. Practise some kindness it will do good to all your souls," she commented.

Meanwhile, Naimal replied to one of the users who said: "[You're] beautiful don't let these negative comments bring you down you look absolutely amazing with nature [you're] still the same Naimal be strong and confident always."

"Thank you. Wish more people could show kindness on social media," said in response.

More From Showbiz:

'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar

'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar
Abhay Deol shares his 'favourite moment' from Karan Deol's wedding

Abhay Deol shares his 'favourite moment' from Karan Deol's wedding
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow
Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'
Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'
'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film

'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film
Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'
Arun Govil expresses disappointment over slang use in 'Adipurush' dialogues

Arun Govil expresses disappointment over slang use in 'Adipurush' dialogues
Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'

Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'
Shahid Kapoor opens up how he shields his kids from fame

Shahid Kapoor opens up how he shields his kids from fame
Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'

Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'
Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant
Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH

Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH
Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer

Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer
Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'

Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'
Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'
Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery

Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery
Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger

Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger