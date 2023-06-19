 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Zim Afro T10: Lahore Qalandars acquire franchise in Zimbabwean league

By
Sports Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Lahore Qalandars poses after winning the PSL 2023 trophy. — AFP/File
Lahore Qalandars poses after winning the PSL 2023 trophy. — AFP/File

Having secured consecutive titles in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022 and 2023, Lahore Qalandars have extended their franchise cricket involvement by acquiring a team in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 league.

The recently-established Durban Qalandars will partake in the league's inaugural season. 

The Qalandars' management team is highly enthusiastic about this new venture and aims to replicate their PSL triumphs in Zimbabwe's maiden league. Zim Afro T10 is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi T10 league and is supported by T Ten Global Sports.

The inaugural tournament is slated to take place from July 20 to 29, with the players' draft taking place on July 2.

Lahore Qalandars, the two-time consecutive champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022 and 2023, have expanded their presence in franchise cricket by acquiring a team in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 league.

The newly-formed Durban Qalandars will participate in the league's inaugural edition. The management of Qalandars is enthusiastic about this new venture and aims to replicate their success from the PSL in Zimbabwe's first-ever league.

Zim Afro T10 is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi T10 league and is supported by T Ten Global Sports. The first edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from July 20 to 29, with the players' draft set to be held on July 2.

Earlier, Qalandars joined hands with Toronto Nationals ahead of the Global T20 (GT20) in Canada. The reigning PSL champions will outsource their coaching staff, led by Aaqib Javed.

Along with Aqib, full-time bowling coach Waqas Ahmed, fielding coach Shahzad Butt, and performance analyst Nabeel Edger Pace will also be part of the Canadian franchise.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the GT20 here in Canada and assisting Toronto Nationals with setting up the roster and providing them our full coaching staff in the upcoming season," Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer Sameen Rana said.

"In our responsibility, we will help the franchise to achieve their winning ambitions in the league. The deal is a first of a kind and it is initially for a season and we will see how it goes.”

"For us, it could also serve as a talent scouting on some unseen players from associates countries. Who knows we could find another Tim David out of another associate country who outshines and become a part of a bigger cricket ecosystem,” he added.

More From Sports:

Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements

Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements
Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today

Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today
Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La

Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La
Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win

Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win
Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation

Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation
Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston
Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign

Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign
Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis

Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis
Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule

Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule
Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack

Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack
Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain

Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain
Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income
WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo video

WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo
Pakistan's trip to India for SAFF Cup hangs in balance

Pakistan's trip to India for SAFF Cup hangs in balance
Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final

Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final
Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions

Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions
Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final

Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final
Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix
Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open

Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open
Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier

Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier