Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute

Prince William turned 41 on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, and the royal family commemorated it in a special way.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram shared an image of the Prince of Wales and King Charles sharing a sweet moment during one of the royal events. The eldest son of Charles was all smiles as he tied a ceremonial robe around his grinning father, looking at him proudly.

Taken by Chris Jacks of Getty Images, the caption for the post read: “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!” followed by a balloon emoji.

The post comes after William has been making headlines following his interview with The Sunday Times where he talked about ending homelessness.

He talked about introducing a five-year plan to end homelessness in the UK. Moreover, during the interview, he even admitted that not everybody sees the point of the Royal Family and the public feud with his brother, Prince Harry has “taken up far more airtime.”

The Prince of Wales said that he appreciates that it is “hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do” but explained that the royals “help people where we can.”

While the interview, which appeared a day after the Trooping the Colour parade in London, raised some pertinent points, there were some concerns brought regarding the timing of it.

One former palace official told Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.”

The insider continued, “The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade. It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”

