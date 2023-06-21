Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey

File Footage

Tom Cruise got candid about his years-long journey of starring in one of the most successful movie franchise Mission: Impossible ahead of the release of its seventh installment.

The Top Gun star was feeling proud and grateful of his “extraordinary” and “special” journey as he talked to ET Canada less than a month prior to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One release.

Cruise first starred in the action-thriller in 1996. The mvoie also marked his producing debut and went on to become one of the super hit movie franchises of all time.

Reflecting on his journey, the superstar said, “In every way, to be here… everything that happened, you know, now, to be here, to see everything, it’s quite extraordinary.”

“It is extraordinary,” he reiterated, adding, “it is very special. It’s very special to see.”

The Hollywood hunk went on to gush over the cast of the film, saying, “It’s very special to see this whole cast at this moment.”

“They’re so talented. I’m really happy for them to have this moment,” he added.

The cast of the most awaited film also includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, and others.

At the world premiere of the film, the Jerry Maguire actor promised to fight for theaters in a passionate speech to his fans from Rome’s Spanish Steps.

“There is a community that we are all part of — different cultures and ways of life, we all join together to enjoy cinema,” the superstar said.

“It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world,” he added. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel.”

“And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture,” Tom Cruise continued. “Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them.”

“It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted,” Cruise said. “It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”



