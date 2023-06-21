 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Kate Middleton, who has been known for her sustainable fashion choices, raised eyebrows amongst royal watchers with her Garter Day dress.

The Princess of Wales, 41, appeared in a bespoke Alessandra Rich monochrome dress for the royal event held on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Many found that Kate’s dress was similar to the many polka dresses that she has worn before. Royal expert Daniela Elser dubbed it an “epitome of wastefulness” in her comment piece for news.com.au.

The expert noted that her entire ensemble for the event was for around $2792 which is “$2792, which is more than the average monthly mortgage payment in the UK.”

The real criticism was directed at the royal for not just splurging on a dress, but a dress which is ‘strikingly similar’ to ones the princess already owns.

Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’

“The fact that she spent thousands of dollars on a dress nearly identical to one she owns – not to mention the eight others that bear a striking resemblance – is just the epitome of wanton wastefulness,” the expert wrote.

She continued, “Buying thousands and thousands of dollars of new frippery, which is nearly indistinguishable from thousands and thousands of dollars of previously purchased frippery, when the King is on a savings drive, William is tracking carbon emissions on his office whiteboard, and the British public are suffering through the sucker punch of the cost of living crisis is … ridiculous.”

Elser pointed out that King Charles has been on a drive to alleviate the financial burden from the crown as he “simply cannot risk the monarchy looking like a bloated, overindulged Augustus Gloop of an institution.”

So, this move by Kate seemed to reflect badly on the royals. “Call Kate obtuse or overindulged or selfish for not giving a fig about the soon-to-be submerged penguins, but one thing I cannot call her Garter day get-up is smart, Elser surmised.

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby
F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries video

F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries
Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style video

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?
Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes video

Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes
What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics

What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics
Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey video

Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge video

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge
Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt video

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt
Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine video

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine
‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard
Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials
King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible

King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’? video

Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?
Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend video

Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend