Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene

During an Access Hollywood interview, Cruise joked about his famous underwear dance scene in Risky Business, saying he "still" dances in his briefs at home. 

Talking about the scene, he said, “Look, I grew up dancing in my underwear in my house. Who didn’t?”

As he promotes his latest movie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise shared that his role in Risky Business was instrumental in launching his career as an action movie star.

The memorable scene in which his character, Joel Goodsen, dances to Bob Seger's Old Time Rock & Roll while home alone has become iconic and has been imitated and spoofed numerous times since the film's successful release.

“I had to figure out how I slide across the floor in my socks,” remembered the Jack Reacher star. “So I saw the opening frame and I go, ‘I want to hit center frame.’ And it didn't work. And then I said, 'Well, let's just put [slick] stuff on the floor — and I slid all the way across.”

The 60-year-old also shared that “it was a learning experience for me… I went in the editing room and I saw the shots and looked at how editorially they were putting it together. So I started really understanding that cinematic process right from the very beginning.”

The first installment of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning will debut in theaters across the United States on July 12th.


