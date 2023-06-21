Sunita Marshall comes for Nadir Ali’s rescue amid social media backlash

Pakistani model and television actor Sunita Marshall speaking during Nadir Ali's podcast. — YouTube/@Nadiraliofficial

In a kind gesture, Pakistani model and actor Sunita Marshall has requested her followers to stop 'harassing' YouTuber Nadir Ali, who has landed himself in hot water for asking the sensitive question.



The YouTuber has been facing severe backlash for asking a question related to the faith of the model who belongs to the minority Christian community of the country.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sunita thanked social media users for supporting her but at the same time requested them “to kindly not harass the interviewer anymore”.

“Also I would ask the interviewing fraternity not to ask such personal questions again in the future,” she added.

In a recent podcast, the model was asked as to why she did not convert to Islam yet when her in-laws and husband are Muslims.



“There is no pressure on me for converting to Islam from Hassan or his family. However, people sometimes comment on Instagram, but it doesn't matter to me,” she remarked.

She said if a person wants to change their religion then they should do it by heart, otherwise, it is useless. When asked if her in-laws have ever pressurised her into converting, Sunita said that no one has ever told her to change her religion, adding that they are all "very good" to her.

Subsequently, the YouTuber’s insensitive move drew harsh criticism from people belonging to all walks of life including celebrities

Actor Nadia Afghan, taking to Instagram, bashed Ali for his "disgraceful line of questioning". She further told the YouTuber: "[...] There is a village of idiots and the population is flourishing."

Model Mathira also criticised Ali and said: "What the hell is wrong with this person and his question! This is so wrong. Shame on the host!"