 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunita Marshall comes for Nadir Ali’s rescue amid social media backlash

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Pakistani model and television actor Sunita Marshall speaking during Nadir Alis podcast. — YouTube/@Nadiraliofficial
Pakistani model and television actor Sunita Marshall speaking during Nadir Ali's podcast. — YouTube/@Nadiraliofficial

In a kind gesture, Pakistani model and actor Sunita Marshall has requested her followers to stop 'harassing' YouTuber Nadir Ali, who has landed himself in hot water for asking the sensitive question.

The YouTuber has been facing severe backlash for asking a question related to the faith of the model who belongs to the minority Christian community of the country.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sunita thanked social media users for supporting her but at the same time requested them “to kindly not harass the interviewer anymore”.

“Also I would ask the interviewing fraternity not to ask such personal questions again in the future,” she added.

In a recent podcast, the model was asked as to why she did not convert to Islam yet when her in-laws and husband are Muslims.

“There is no pressure on me for converting to Islam from Hassan or his family. However, people sometimes comment on Instagram, but it doesn't matter to me,” she remarked.

She said if a person wants to change their religion then they should do it by heart, otherwise, it is useless. When asked if her in-laws have ever pressurised her into converting, Sunita said that no one has ever told her to change her religion, adding that they are all "very good" to her.

Subsequently, the YouTuber’s insensitive move drew harsh criticism from people belonging to all walks of life including celebrities

Actor Nadia Afghan, taking to Instagram, bashed Ali for his "disgraceful line of questioning". She further told the YouTuber: "[...] There is a village of idiots and the population is flourishing."

Model Mathira also criticised Ali and said: "What the hell is wrong with this person and his question! This is so wrong. Shame on the host!" 

More From Showbiz:

'Adipurush' inches closer to INR 400 crore within five days of its release

'Adipurush' inches closer to INR 400 crore within five days of its release
Kareena Kapoor drops inspirational post on 'International Yoga Day'

Kareena Kapoor drops inspirational post on 'International Yoga Day'
Vidya Balan's crime-thriller movie 'Neeyat' teaser releases: Watch

Vidya Balan's crime-thriller movie 'Neeyat' teaser releases: Watch
Zoya Akhtar admits training 'The Archies' star kids to deal with 'nepotism'

Zoya Akhtar admits training 'The Archies' star kids to deal with 'nepotism'
Babil Khan pens emotional letter for Irrfan Khan: 'I miss our laughter baba'

Babil Khan pens emotional letter for Irrfan Khan: 'I miss our laughter baba'
Manoj Bajpayee talks about his retirement plans: 'I want to move to...'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his retirement plans: 'I want to move to...'
Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'special day' at British Parliament

Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'special day' at British Parliament
Anupam Kher takes responsibility to cater Satish Kaushik daughter's future

Anupam Kher takes responsibility to cater Satish Kaushik daughter's future
Akshay Kumar reveals how he deals with 'criticism and box office failures'

Akshay Kumar reveals how he deals with 'criticism and box office failures'
'Raanjhanaa' actor-director duo all set to team up once again for project

'Raanjhanaa' actor-director duo all set to team up once again for project
Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood

Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood
Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis

Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis
Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter

Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter
'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays

'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays
No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall

No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall
Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents

Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents
Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker

Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker
Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now
'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats

'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film