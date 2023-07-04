 
menu menu menu

Hailey Bieber stuns in white at Hamptons party

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Hailey Bieber commented on the attention focused on her and her husband’s former girlfriend, Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber commented on the attention focused on her and her husband’s former girlfriend, Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber turned heads as she attended Michael Rubin's annual 4th of July party along with her husband, Justin. She showed off her figure in a fitted white gown with a halter neckline and leg slit.

She styled her hair up in a sleek updo to clearly show off her chic jewellery choices. She accessorized with dangly earrings along with a row of tennis chokers that glittered in the daylight.

Hailey Bieber stuns in white at Hamptons party

She opted for a minimalistic makeup look as she donned brown eyeshadow, a light blush along with a nude lip. She also held on to a white structured bag to store her belongings in.

The guest list included several other major names including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, and more.

Meanwhile, Justin donned a short-sleeved knitted top along with baggy slacks and he was also later seen walking in the sand in a pair of white Nike sneakers.

Hailey recently commented on the attention often focused on her and her husband’s former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. “This is not about this pitting between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives, that can be really dangerous.”

Watch Hailey discuss her skincare brand Rhode below:


More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American