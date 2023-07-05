Kelly Clarkson aghast on Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Kelly Clarkson did not know about the 'Scandoval' earlier

Scandoval has shocked so many that it is not even news now.

But for Kelly Clarkson, who recently dawned upon the betrayal of Tom Sandoval against his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her best friend, Raquel Leviss, the shock was a 'mouth wide-open.'

Stopping by on the Las Culturistas podcast, the pop star expressed shock when the hosts told her about the Vanderpump Rules controversy.

"Wait is that the [couple] that they're not together?" the crooner inquired.



"With one of the castmates? So it's, like, on TV?" the singer exclaimed after she learned about the affair scandal.

"Oh my God, that girl went through that publicly?"

"So, wow, you really are off the grid when you're off the grid," Matt Rogers cheekily said to Clarkson, as the affair has been making endless headlines and has been inescapable for pop culture fans over the past few months.

"What kind of depth of ***?" Clarkson referred to the TomTom owner and hit out at her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, after the host called the 39-year-old a narcissist.

"I do have experience," the Stronger singer seemingly referred to his former hubby.

