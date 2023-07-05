 
menu menu menu

Kelly Clarkson aghast on Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Kelly Clarkson did not know about the Scandoval earlier
Kelly Clarkson did not know about the 'Scandoval' earlier

Scandoval has shocked so many that it is not even news now.

But for Kelly Clarkson, who recently dawned upon the betrayal of Tom Sandoval against his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her best friend, Raquel Leviss, the shock was a 'mouth wide-open.'

Stopping by on the Las Culturistas podcast, the pop star expressed shock when the hosts told her about the Vanderpump Rules controversy.

"Wait is that the [couple] that they're not together?" the crooner inquired.

"With one of the castmates? So it's, like, on TV?" the singer exclaimed after she learned about the affair scandal.

"Oh my God, that girl went through that publicly?"

"So, wow, you really are off the grid when you're off the grid," Matt Rogers cheekily said to Clarkson, as the affair has been making endless headlines and has been inescapable for pop culture fans over the past few months.

"What kind of depth of ***?" Clarkson referred to the TomTom owner and hit out at her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, after the host called the 39-year-old a narcissist.

"I do have experience," the Stronger singer seemingly referred to his former hubby.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch