Kanye West's thoughts about Jewish people revealed in new documentary

American rapper Kanye West once said that he believes Jewish people were “holding him back”, according to an interview in a new documentary.

The statement was made in the new BBC documentary The Trouble With KanYe. It features various interviews with people who have interacted with West.

One of these is with tech entrepreneur Alex Klein, who worked on West’s last album ‘Donda 2’, saying that West had told him he was “exactly like the other Jews,” and when Klein asked him if he really believed that all Jews were working together to hold him back, West answered: "Yes."

Fronted by investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, it explores “the complex journey that led Ye to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation, but more recently, to condemnation and notoriety”, including his descent into anti-Semitism.

West was declared ‘Antisemite Of The Year’ by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism in response to his comments in the last few months.



Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has built up a large catalogue of incidents involving anti-Semitic statements in recent months. His spate of anti-semitic comments began when he tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” back in October 2022.

The rapper has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations.

West has had his social media accounts suspended multiple times – his Twitter account was also banned three times in less than two months.

The father-of-three has also lost brand deals with Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap and had his honorary degree from The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago rescinded.

However, back in March, Kanye West appeared to backtrack on his comments by saying he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.