Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her partner Dan Haines at the age of 43.

The celebrating couple has also revealed the unique name for the kid: Wilbur Jones-Haines.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the sports star shared good news with her fans along with some snaps of her newest family member.

In one picture, Jenny seems to be quite happy holding the fair-haired little boy in her arms. 

In another adorable picture, the kid appears to be peacefully sleeping on her mother's chest, reports Metro

She captioned the post, "Wilbur Jones-Haines 8lbs 3oz…so in love x.'

‘Over the moon to have Dan by my side throughout such an incredibly powerful experience as we welcomed our gorgeous little fella into the world x’

The Ski Sunday presenter revealed that she was expecting in March and the couple was ready for the new arrival with all the hugs.

Friends and fans poured love in the comment section while congratulating the sports star. 

One wrote, "Jenny! He is perfect. You did so well! Hope you are not in too much pain. Xx"

Olympian Chemmy Alcott said, 'You were made for this JJ and Dan must be sooo stoked to have a lad! Biggest hugs. Here if you need anything xx.’

Jenny won a bronze medal in 2014 for the UK in the inaugural women's slopestyle competition. 

