Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be sued over their Netflix documentary that premiered at the end of last year.

The couple has been threatened with legal action by YouTuber Shallon Lester for defamation over their “tinfoil hat conspiracy theories” made against her in their documentary series.

Speaking to GB News, Shallon said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex present an “imagined victim narrative”.

She said, “I think we are just as global citizens are tired of watching Meghan and Harry present their imagined victim narrative as fact. And eventually if you keep doing this, you’re going to make claims that are not only false, they’re defamatory.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary was a global hit where they spoke for the first time about their love life and the decision to step down as working members of the British royal family.

In the documentary, Harry also criticized some members of the family, including King Charles and Prince William.

While Meghan avoided targeting any member by name, she spoke candidly about the situation which forced them to leave the UK.