'Barbie' Teaser: Ryan Gosling hilariously reveals what Ken’s job REALLY is





Social media users are thrilled by a recent Barbie trailer which depicts Ryan Gosling's outstanding portrayal of Ken.

The 42-year-old actor stars opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie in the comedy film, and despite some initial skepticism about his casting, fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for his performance in a newly released clip.

The scene begins with Ken having a surfing injury tended as he announces: “Shredding waves is much more dangerous than people realise,” as Barbie remarks: “You're very brave Ken.”

Ken goes on: “You know surfing isn't even my job, and it is not lifeguard, which is a common misconception.”

As the dolls look at him in shock, he explains: “Actually, my job, it's just "beach"'.

He then turns his attention to their evening plans and asks Barbie: “Hey Barbie, can I come to your house tonight?”

Barbie replies: “Sure. I don't have anything planned tonight, just a big giant blow out party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography and a bespoke song. You should stop by!”

Fans flocked to Twitter to gush over Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

One fan wrote, “Watch my boy Ryan steal the show right from under Margot's feet.”

Another wrote, “Im in love i cant wait omg omg omg omg omg';

Another fan said what many feel about the movie, “I don't know if I actually want to see this movie or not. I just know that I HAVE to see it.”