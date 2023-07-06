Rodger Federer's wife feels 'neglected' as sportsman laughs with Kate Middleton

Rodger Federer's wife, Mirka, was reportedly not too pleased with his Wimbledon friendship with Kate Middleton.



The sportsperson who was seen enjoying the company of the Princess of Wales at the stadium this week seemingly made his wife uncomfortable with the interaction.

Body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: "Alongside these signals of respect and friendship Roger’s wife Mirka looks almost comical.



"Staring straight ahead with a glum facial expression, apparently blanking her husband as he turns to grin and chat, Mirka looks like a woman in the throes of a sulk, and that fist balled under her chin adds to that suggestion she might just have been feeling neglected.



"It is a moment captured though and might possibly be misleading! She did attempt a closed lip smile as Kate walked past her."



Ms James explained: "There’s clearly a strong level of fan-ship between Kate and Roger Federer as well as friendship. Kate’s hand clasp with fingers in the pray position suggests she’s overcome with awed delight to be sitting with him and her increase of touch rituals, like this hand on the arm, as well as the way the pair lean together, suggests the pleasure is mutual.

"They look charming and polite together and their trait of mirrored poses let us know that the blend of sporting hero and royal icon is a powerful one," she notes.

Mirka then reminds the expert of Prince William who experienced the same as Kate joked around with Prince Harry in the past.

She says: "In terms of standing aside glum faced while some sparkling, fun body language goes on beside you, Mirka might find unlikely empathy from Prince William, who was often photographed looking glum beside brother Harry and wife Kate as they shared jokes and mirrored body language back in the day."

