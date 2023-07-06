 
'Vanderpump Rules' cast 'shuns' Tom Sandoval as S11 shoot begins

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Tom Sandoval will probably enter in new 'Vanderpump Rules' with no friends

Tom Sandoval will seemingly encounter one problem in the next Vanderpump Rules season 11: No Allies

"No one in the [VPR] cast is in touch with Sandoval," an insider close to the cast told The Messenger, adding the TomTom owner's best friend, Tom Schwartz, also included in the list.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Raquel Leviss return to the show is still unconfirmed.

A bird chirped to the outlet that the 28-year-old is negotiating with the reality show's team as she is yet to check out from the mental health treatment facility.

Interestingly, Ariana Madix will return in the upcoming season while the reality star also declared her position about filming with the alleged cheaters.

"I have no interest in speaking to either of them," she told Today with Hoda and Jenna in May.

"I don't have anything to say," she stated.

In other news, Vanderpump Rules shoot for season 11 has begun. But questions arise about whether the most controversial star of the show, Tom Sandoval, will return.

According to People, the villain of season ten will return for the next season, but not instantly.

The report explained that the TomTom owner is involved with Fox's Special Forces project. The show will test the participant's physical and mental strength.

