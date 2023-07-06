"Khloe Kardashian reveals exclusive snapshot of baby boy Tatum embracing summer vibes

Khloe Kardashian's infant son is enjoying the joys of summer.

The founder of Good American provided a glimpse into her Fourth of July celebration with her son Tatum, whom she shares with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

In an Instagram Story posted on July 4th, the 11-month-old sat in front of a fruit platter designed to resemble the American flag, complete with raspberries, blueberries, and whipped cream.

A strawberry was placed in front of Tatum as he seemed to enjoy a piece of watermelon. While Khloe concealed Tatum's face in the photo, she showed off his festive attire, consisting of red swim trunks and a white sun hat, to her followers.

Additionally, the star of the Kardashian family shared images of a ball pit filled with red, white, and blue balloons that was prepared for Tatum's enjoyment.