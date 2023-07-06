Chrissy Teigen shares pictures of kids in matching outfits for 4th of July celebrations

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have embraced their first Fourth of July together as a family of six.

On Wednesday, the renowned Cravings cookbook author, aged 37, took to Instagram to share an enchanting Reel. The footage featured a delightful mini-photoshoot with their four children: their newborn son Wren Alexander, their 5-month-old daughter Esti Maxine, their 4-year-old son Miles Theodore, and their 7-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

In a lighthearted manner, Teigen humorously mentioned that she decided to share a muted video to spare viewers from enduring "extremely annoying animal noises" made by herself and her talented EGOT-winning husband, aged 44, John Legend.



Just last week, the couple surprised their fans with heartwarming news. They joyfully announced the arrival of their fourth child, Wren, who was born on Monday, July 19, via a surrogate.