 
menu menu menu

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimers battle
GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

TV star Fiona Phillips recently revealed her Alzheimer's diagnosis and opened up about the difficulties and vulnerabilities that come with such illness.

The GMTV presenter was recently scammed by a fraudster, who managed to steal thousands from her bank account. 

The bank had refunded Fiona in full but the incident highlights the vulnerabilities of living with such sickness.

Metro reports that Fiona didn't expect the illness to come this soon for her as she is only 62. 

She says, "I expected that this illness might come for me in my 80s."

Her family has a history of the disease as her mother, father, and uncle were crippled by the same illness.

The star is now participating in trials of a drug for degenerative illness. 

The trials are in the third phase and scientists are hopeful that the drug can slow down and even reverse the effects of illness.

They are still researching for any side effects of the drug.

She is married to Martin Frizell and has two children - Mackenzie, 21 years old, and Nathaniel, 24 years old.

The couple opened up about the diagnosis in a tell-all interview. Martin revealed that Fiona has become more reliant on him.

The pair also revealed that they just recently told their children about the diagnosis.

Fearing that their kids might inherit the illness, the couple got them medically instructed and thankfully the results came back negative regarding children inheriting the disease. 

More From Entertainment:

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes