Kim Kardashian wears diamond belly chain valued $2M at Michael Rubin's party

July 07, 2023

Kim Kardashian made a style statement, as she took to a whole new level celebrating the night in a diamond belly chain reportedly valued at $2M.

The 42-year-old reality TV star wore a very rare 17 carat pear-shaped diamond around her waist from the jeweler Messika as she hit Michael Rubin's white party in the Hamptons in New York alongside sister Kendall Jenner. The rock is estimated to be worth around $2M.

The company shared with Daily Mail that the 'belt', as they called it, was custom-made just for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran. Messika added the look was a collaborative effort between Kim and her stylist Danielle Levi.

This comes seven years after the mother-of-four was robbed at gunpoint while in a Paris hotel during fashion week that resulted in her being bound and left in a bathroom while the bandits made off with $10M worth of jewelry.

After that, Kim swore off flashing bling, but she clearly is back at it.

The rock - which she also wore as a necklace at the Time 100 Gala - was from Messika, and hung from a belly chain around Kim's tiny waistline.

Maison Messika was founded in Paris in 2005 by Valérie Messika.

Messika also works with Kendall's close pal Gigi Hadid. Cardi B and Irina Shayk are also fans, and have worn their pieces recently.

Other high-profile celebrities in attendance included Jennifer Lopez, her husband Ben Affleck and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The SKIMS founder wrote on Twitter that she drank 11 shots throughout the evening while a source told Daily Mail that she was caught mingling with newly-single NFL star Tom Brady, 45.

Kim and Tom were first hit with dating rumours earlier this year after several outlets reported that Kim was seeking to purchase a holiday home near Tom's in the Bahamas.

But the Super Bowl champion's team denied the romance and insisted they are 'just friends'.

