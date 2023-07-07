 
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

File Footage 

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are “definitely dating,” however, they are still not “exclusive,” confirmed an insider following their recent outings.

The supermodel and the Titanic alum recently attended two back-to-back parties over the Fourth of July weekend, fueling romance speculations.

According to People Magazine, Hadid and the Killers of the Flower Moon actor were spotted mingling with each other during the bashes.

"They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy," the source said. "It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other.”

“Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating," the insider added. “It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game."

The outlet further revealed that "there is subtle touching and lots of flirting" when Hadid and DiCaprio were inside the parties and got the chance to be “more private” adding that the model typically "stays by his side."

Another insider close to Bella Hadid’s sister shared that she is "single and enjoying the summer" and the “attention” she gets because of these romance rumours.

"She sees Leo when they are in the same place. She has fun with him. It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship," the insider shared. "She likes the attention."

"She isn’t stupid though. She doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere. As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”


