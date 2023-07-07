 
menu menu menu

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Cardi Bs humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B found humor in the situation as her burly security guard carried her to her awaiting car following her attendance at Gaurav Gupta's Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.

The 30-year-old rapper sported a radiant smile while embracing her guard, making their way towards her chauffeured vehicle that would transport her back to her hotel.

Cardi Bs humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Earlier in the day, Cardi turned heads for a different reason as she mesmerized onlookers with a busty green dress and a unique matching hood while admiring the Fall Winter 2024 collection by Indian Couturier.

Cardi appeared sensational, showcasing her curves in the form-fitting lime green ensemble that accentuated her ample cleavage. She complemented the look with a padded hood gracefully draping over her shoulders.

To elevate her height, the WAP hitmaker opted for silver platform heels, likely providing some relief to her feet. Her hair was elegantly styled with a simple center parting.

In high spirits, the star joined other fashion enthusiasts in the front row of the fashion show.

This busty display from Cardi follows her entirely different appearance at another Paris Fashion Week event, the Fendi show, earlier that same Thursday afternoon.

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation
Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand