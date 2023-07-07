Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B found humor in the situation as her burly security guard carried her to her awaiting car following her attendance at Gaurav Gupta's Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.

The 30-year-old rapper sported a radiant smile while embracing her guard, making their way towards her chauffeured vehicle that would transport her back to her hotel.

Earlier in the day, Cardi turned heads for a different reason as she mesmerized onlookers with a busty green dress and a unique matching hood while admiring the Fall Winter 2024 collection by Indian Couturier.

Cardi appeared sensational, showcasing her curves in the form-fitting lime green ensemble that accentuated her ample cleavage. She complemented the look with a padded hood gracefully draping over her shoulders.

To elevate her height, the WAP hitmaker opted for silver platform heels, likely providing some relief to her feet. Her hair was elegantly styled with a simple center parting.

In high spirits, the star joined other fashion enthusiasts in the front row of the fashion show.



This busty display from Cardi follows her entirely different appearance at another Paris Fashion Week event, the Fendi show, earlier that same Thursday afternoon.