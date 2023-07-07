Prince Harry's ‘staring irony in the face’: ‘Brit celebrating Americans'

Prince Harry’s bid to celebrate the fourth of July when he is a ‘brit celebrating freedom from British rule’.

This ironic display has been referenced by columnist and royal expert Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.co.au Ms Elser believes, “Irony is a bit like art – you know it when you see it.”

She also went on to say, “Take this weekend in the US, when the land of the free was busy celebrating their independence from that rotter George III back in 1776."

"The day is all about throwing off of the yoke of British tyranny so what better occasion for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to put his head above the parapet?” she also asked in the middle of her piece.

“The self-exiled duke was out and about in he and wife Meghan’s hometown of Montecito, a moneyed enclave two-hours north of Los Angeles, over the holiday weekend, a fact we know thanks to the efforts of the area’s eagle-eyed paparazzi.”

However, she noted before signing off, "while these new shots show the 38-year-old giving us Classic Flavour Harry - kinda glum expression, khaki shirt – what is unusual is who was with him: namely his adorable two-year-daughter Princess Lilibet.”