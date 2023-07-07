 
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star Lola Tung gushes over Taylor Swift's Eras tour

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2023


The Summer I Turned Pretty’s lead Lola Tung is a big Swiftie! The actress gushed over Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour which she attend alongside the creator of her show, Jenny Han.

Prime Video’s coming-of-age show The Summer I Turned Pretty featured many of the August singer’s songs and became synonymous with Taylor Swift right after the release of its first season.

The second season also follows the first in this respect, with August from Swift’s album Folklore and Back to December (Taylor’s Version) from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) setting the stage for the new trailer

Speaking with People, Tung revealed: “I've been a Taylor Swift fan for a really long time. I used to listen to Fearless, Speak Now, and Red on my CD player when I was younger. When I would go to sleep, I would listen to them.”

Although Tung has been a long-time fan of the Grammy winner, she revealed that she’s never before seen the singer live.

“She was just magical,” she gushed over the show. “She has so much music. Even those albums that I hadn't listened to as much, like Evermore, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a beautiful album.’ Each one is so special and unique and I had so much fun.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty's second season premieres on July 14 with three opening episodes. New episodes will be dropped weekly on Prime Video through August 18.

